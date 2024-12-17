Ladli Behna Scheme: A Lifeline for Madhya Pradesh Women

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government's Ladli Behna Scheme continues to provide vital financial assistance to women despite halting fresh registrations after August 20, 2023, as confirmed by Minister Nirmala Bhuria.

In the assembly, Bhuria answered Congress MLA Pratap Grewal's questions about the scheme, stating that the government remains committed to supporting the nearly 1.29 crore beneficiaries already enrolled. The existing financial allowance of Rs 1,250 per month is part of the state's flagship initiative.

Though new enrolments haven't commenced, Bhuria assured that instructions might be issued for the same. The scheme, launched before the November 2023 elections, illustrates the continuing support for women, initially offering Rs 1,000, later increased to Rs 1,250 in October 2023.

