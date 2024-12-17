Cambodia and Lao PDR to Strengthen Disaster Resilience with New Multi-Hazard Early Warning Project

Efforts to strengthen disaster resilience and enhance multi-hazard early warning systems in Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) are advancing through a new initiative. Building on the success of the existing Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Cambodia and Lao PDR Project, the green light has been given to develop a new four-year project, set to launch in July 2025.

In November 2024, a series of collaborative meetings and “write shops” were held in both Cambodia and Lao PDR, bringing together key stakeholders from the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) and the National Disaster Management Offices (NDMOs). Organized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and the World Bank, these sessions focused on creating a robust work plan for the next phase of the project—CREWS Cambodia and Lao PDR 2.0.

The discussions emphasized the need for:

Enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS) to respond to a variety of natural disasters, including floods, droughts, and storms.

Aligning project priorities with national strategic goals, particularly the EW4All National Roadmaps for 2025-2028.

Strengthening collaboration and coordination across government agencies, regional partners, and local communities.

Addressing budgetary challenges to ensure sustainable implementation and impact.

The project will also focus on integrating new technology and capacity-building initiatives to improve the accuracy, reach, and timeliness of early warning systems while fostering local ownership of resilience strategies.

Fourth Steering Committee Meeting and Progress Review

During the mission, the Project Steering Committee convened its fourth meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing CREWS Cambodia and Lao PDR project. The committee reviewed:

Key achievements to date, including improved early warning infrastructure and data-sharing systems.

Challenges faced, such as resource constraints, technical gaps, and capacity limitations.

Lessons learned, which will inform the design and implementation of CREWS 2.0.

The meeting also mapped out remaining deliverables ahead of the project’s closure in July 2025, ensuring that ongoing work aligns with local and regional disaster management priorities.

Long-term Vision for Resilience

The CREWS Cambodia and Lao PDR 2.0 project aims to provide enhanced support to vulnerable communities by delivering timely, actionable climate information and building institutional resilience. By leveraging the expertise of international organizations and aligning with ongoing initiatives, the project will contribute to climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development goals.

The final project proposal is expected to be completed by April 2025, with a strong focus on fostering community-level resilience, strengthening institutional frameworks, and integrating lessons learned from the first phase.

This next phase reflects the continued commitment of Cambodia, Lao PDR, and international partners to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure from the growing risks of climate-related hazards. As climate extremes intensify, the advancement of multi-hazard early warning systems will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and resilience of both nations.