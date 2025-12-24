Left Menu

India Urges Diplomatic Resolution Amid Thai-Cambodia Religious Artifact Conflict

India expressed concern over the destruction of a Hindu deity statue amid the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, emphasizing the shared cultural significance of Hindu and Buddhist deities. It urged the nations to engage in diplomacy to prevent further damage. Tensions previously eased by a ceasefire have resurfaced.

India has raised concerns over the demolition of a Hindu deity statue amid ongoing hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia, calling the act disrespectful to followers worldwide.

The Indian government stressed the shared cultural heritage of Hindu and Buddhist deities in Southeast Asia, urging diplomatic dialogue to resolve territorial disputes peacefully.

The conflict, brewing since July and briefly halted by a US-brokered ceasefire, has reignited, prompting India to advocate for dialogue to avoid further loss of life and cultural heritage destruction.

