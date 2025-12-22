Left Menu

Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks Set for December

Thailand and Cambodia are set to engage in talks on December 24 to explore the possibility of reinstating a ceasefire. The announcement came from Thailand's foreign minister during a briefing, emphasizing the significance of this dialogue as ASEAN members gathered to discuss regional peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defence officials from Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to meet on December 24 to explore the possibility of reinstating a ceasefire between the two nations, according to Thailand's foreign minister.

At a briefing held in Kuala Lumpur, Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed Thailand's eagerness for the resumption of dialogue on a truce, coinciding with a special meeting of ASEAN counterparts.

The talks highlight the importance of collaboration within the ASEAN bloc to maintain regional stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

