Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks Set for December

Defence officials from Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to meet on December 24 to explore the possibility of reinstating a ceasefire between the two nations, according to Thailand's foreign minister.

At a briefing held in Kuala Lumpur, Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed Thailand's eagerness for the resumption of dialogue on a truce, coinciding with a special meeting of ASEAN counterparts.

The talks highlight the importance of collaboration within the ASEAN bloc to maintain regional stability and peace.

