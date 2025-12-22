Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Talks Set for December
Thailand and Cambodia are set to engage in talks on December 24 to explore the possibility of reinstating a ceasefire. The announcement came from Thailand's foreign minister during a briefing, emphasizing the significance of this dialogue as ASEAN members gathered to discuss regional peace efforts.
Defence officials from Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to meet on December 24 to explore the possibility of reinstating a ceasefire between the two nations, according to Thailand's foreign minister.
At a briefing held in Kuala Lumpur, Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed Thailand's eagerness for the resumption of dialogue on a truce, coinciding with a special meeting of ASEAN counterparts.
The talks highlight the importance of collaboration within the ASEAN bloc to maintain regional stability and peace.
