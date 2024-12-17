Agricultural Policy Overhaul: Key Parliamentary Recommendations Unveiled

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing presented its first report during the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, focusing on the 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Led by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, now an MP from Jalandhar, the report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The report details the proposed financial allocations and budgetary plans for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the upcoming fiscal year. It identifies crucial priorities for the agricultural sector, offering observations and recommendations that will be thoroughly examined by lawmakers. Highlighted recommendations stress increasing the budget for agriculture, reflecting a decline in its percentage share of the total Central plan outlay from 3.53% in 2020-21 to 2.54% in 2024-25.

Key proposals include renaming the Department to the Department of Agriculture, Farmers, and Farm Labourers Welfare to reflect a broader focus; enhancing PM-KISAN benefits from Rs6,000 to Rs12,000; extending incentives to tenant farmers; and ensuring a legal minimum support price. Moreover, the Committee advised implementing universal crop insurance akin to healthcare models and establishing a National Commission for Minimum Living Wages for farm laborers. Additionally, they proposed a government-backed scheme to waive farmers' and farm laborers' debts. These proposals come amid a backdrop of persistent farmer protests and a critical hunger strike by a prominent farmer leader.

