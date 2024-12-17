Left Menu

Agricultural Policy Overhaul: Key Parliamentary Recommendations Unveiled

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture advocates significant budgetary increases, legal MSP guarantees, and broadened welfare across the agriculture sector. Recommendations include renamed departments, expanded PM-KISAN benefits, universal crop insurance, and a national commission for farm laborers, amid ongoing protests demanding government action on farmers' pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:06 IST
Agricultural Policy Overhaul: Key Parliamentary Recommendations Unveiled
Parliament Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing presented its first report during the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, focusing on the 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Led by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, now an MP from Jalandhar, the report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The report details the proposed financial allocations and budgetary plans for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the upcoming fiscal year. It identifies crucial priorities for the agricultural sector, offering observations and recommendations that will be thoroughly examined by lawmakers. Highlighted recommendations stress increasing the budget for agriculture, reflecting a decline in its percentage share of the total Central plan outlay from 3.53% in 2020-21 to 2.54% in 2024-25.

Key proposals include renaming the Department to the Department of Agriculture, Farmers, and Farm Labourers Welfare to reflect a broader focus; enhancing PM-KISAN benefits from Rs6,000 to Rs12,000; extending incentives to tenant farmers; and ensuring a legal minimum support price. Moreover, the Committee advised implementing universal crop insurance akin to healthcare models and establishing a National Commission for Minimum Living Wages for farm laborers. Additionally, they proposed a government-backed scheme to waive farmers' and farm laborers' debts. These proposals come amid a backdrop of persistent farmer protests and a critical hunger strike by a prominent farmer leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024