UP Government Unveils Rs 17,865 Crore Supplementary Budget

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a supplementary budget of Rs 17,865 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 during the winter session of the state assembly. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna outlined the budget details, explaining that it comprises 2.42% of the original Rs 7,36,437.71 crore budget.

The second supplementary budget amounts to Rs 17,865.72 crore, following a previous supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. With the addition, the total budget size for the fiscal year will be Rs 7,66,513.36 crore. The budget includes Rs 790.49 crore in new proposals and a projected central contribution of Rs 422.56 crore from various national schemes, along with a Rs 30.48 crore contingency fund.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have expressed optimism about the budget's potential to spur development in the state. The assembly session, which started on Monday in Lucknow, will address issues like Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment efforts, Mahakumbh preparations, and hospital safety concerns. Budget discussions are slated for December 18, with the session concluding on December 20.

