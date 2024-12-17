Left Menu

UP Government Unveils Rs 17,865 Crore Supplementary Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government presented a Rs 17,865 crore supplementary budget for 2024-25 during the winter session of the legislative assembly. Key allocations include Energy, Finance, and Family Welfare departments. This budget aims to bolster state development with new proposals and central scheme contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:07 IST
UP Government Unveils Rs 17,865 Crore Supplementary Budget
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (Photo/@UPGovt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a supplementary budget of Rs 17,865 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 during the winter session of the state assembly. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna outlined the budget details, explaining that it comprises 2.42% of the original Rs 7,36,437.71 crore budget.

The second supplementary budget amounts to Rs 17,865.72 crore, following a previous supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. With the addition, the total budget size for the fiscal year will be Rs 7,66,513.36 crore. The budget includes Rs 790.49 crore in new proposals and a projected central contribution of Rs 422.56 crore from various national schemes, along with a Rs 30.48 crore contingency fund.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have expressed optimism about the budget's potential to spur development in the state. The assembly session, which started on Monday in Lucknow, will address issues like Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment efforts, Mahakumbh preparations, and hospital safety concerns. Budget discussions are slated for December 18, with the session concluding on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024