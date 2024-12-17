Left Menu

India Boosts Coastal Security: Key Training and Modernisation Efforts Unveiled

The Indian government, through Minister Nityanand Rai, reported significant advancements in coastal police training and modernisation. Initiatives include the establishment of the National Academy of Coastal Policing, extensive training programs, coastal security exercises, and resource provisioning under the Coastal Security Scheme, enhancing the nation's coastal defense readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:15 IST
India Boosts Coastal Security: Key Training and Modernisation Efforts Unveiled
Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is strengthening its coastal security apparatus with a series of strategic initiatives detailed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Rai outlined measures including training and modernisation aimed at bolstering the operational efficiency of the coastal police.

The government has established the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Gujarat's Dwarka district, training 1,725 personnel from coastal police, customs, BSF, and CISF in diverse courses. Additionally, coastal police personnel are receiving instruction at the Coast Guard Training Centre in Kochi and across all coastal states and Union Territories, amassing a total of 13,879 trained personnel to date.

Exercises such as 'Sagar Kavach' and 'Sajag' are conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, encouraging inter-agency collaboration. Specialized training from the Indian Navy has benefitted over 3,000 personnel in seamanship, navigation, and boat handling. The implementation of the Coastal Security Scheme has seen the creation of 204 police stations and the provision of vital infrastructure like boats and jetties, signaling a comprehensive approach to coastal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024