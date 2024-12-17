India Boosts Coastal Security: Key Training and Modernisation Efforts Unveiled

India is strengthening its coastal security apparatus with a series of strategic initiatives detailed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Rai outlined measures including training and modernisation aimed at bolstering the operational efficiency of the coastal police.

The government has established the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Gujarat's Dwarka district, training 1,725 personnel from coastal police, customs, BSF, and CISF in diverse courses. Additionally, coastal police personnel are receiving instruction at the Coast Guard Training Centre in Kochi and across all coastal states and Union Territories, amassing a total of 13,879 trained personnel to date.

Exercises such as 'Sagar Kavach' and 'Sajag' are conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, encouraging inter-agency collaboration. Specialized training from the Indian Navy has benefitted over 3,000 personnel in seamanship, navigation, and boat handling. The implementation of the Coastal Security Scheme has seen the creation of 204 police stations and the provision of vital infrastructure like boats and jetties, signaling a comprehensive approach to coastal security.

