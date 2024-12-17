Left Menu

Goa Gears Up for Finance Commission Visit

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led a review meeting with government officials in preparation for the 16th Finance Commission's visit. The discussions concentrated on the state's infrastructure projects, revenue, and expenditure. Sawant prioritized aligning proposals with Goa's development goals and securing financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the 16th Finance Commission's visit, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a thorough review meeting with secretaries and heads of various government departments. The session, held on Tuesday, focused on evaluating the progress of crucial departments and the current infrastructure projects within the state.

A senior government spokesman disclosed that the meeting assessed revenue generation and departmental spending. Additionally, discussions revolved around proposals and key demands to be presented to the Commission, which are crucial for aligning with the state's developmental priorities and financial requirements.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the importance of this meeting in solidifying Goa's position and securing necessary support for economic and infrastructural growth. The date for the Commission's visit remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024