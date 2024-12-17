Goa Gears Up for Finance Commission Visit

In a strategic move ahead of the 16th Finance Commission's visit, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a thorough review meeting with secretaries and heads of various government departments. The session, held on Tuesday, focused on evaluating the progress of crucial departments and the current infrastructure projects within the state.

A senior government spokesman disclosed that the meeting assessed revenue generation and departmental spending. Additionally, discussions revolved around proposals and key demands to be presented to the Commission, which are crucial for aligning with the state's developmental priorities and financial requirements.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the importance of this meeting in solidifying Goa's position and securing necessary support for economic and infrastructural growth. The date for the Commission's visit remains undisclosed.

