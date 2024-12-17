Left Menu

Empowering Dreams with SBI Life's 'Smart Guarantee'

SBI Life Insurance introduces a new TV campaign, 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do', promoting their product 'SBI Life - Smart Platina Supreme'. The campaign emphasizes financial security that fuels confidence to pursue dreams and honors commitments to loved ones. It aims to empower individuals to realize aspirations using guaranteed income solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:20 IST
Empowering Dreams with SBI Life's 'Smart Guarantee'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Life Insurance has launched a compelling TV campaign titled 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do'. The campaign celebrates their latest offering, 'SBI Life - Smart Platina Supreme', focusing on the financial security necessary to inspire confidence and self-belief. It resonates across diverse demographics, highlighting how guaranteed income helps fulfill aspirations while maintaining commitments to loved ones.

The TVC opens with a relatable story of a couple achieving their dream trip to Paris, underscoring the impact of financial planning and guaranteed returns on turning dreams into reality. With a focus on inspiring people to chase forgotten passions, the campaign aligns with SBI Life's core philosophy, 'Apne liye. Apno Ke Liye'.

SBI Life continues to be a trusted life insurance provider in India, offering protection, pension, savings, and health products to individuals and groups. Their 'Customer-First' approach ensures ethical standards, hassle-free claims, and a commitment to enhancing digital experiences for all stakeholders, while also contributing to societal causes through notable CSR efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024