Parliamentary Panel Criticizes Government Over KVKs Infrastructure

On Tuesday, a Parliamentary panel sharply criticized the government for failing to provide adequate infrastructure and staff for India's Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing noted the slow pace of setting up new KVKs, citing only 15 new centers established in the last five years. The report highlighted that 731 KVKs exist across the country with disparities in distribution, as 93 districts have two while 121 lack even one.

Furthermore, the committee expressed discontent with the reduced budget allocation to the Agriculture Extension Division for 2024-25. Currently, the funding stands at Rs 234.89 crore, a decrease compared to the previous year's allocation. The committee urged the government to boost support for climate-resilient farming technologies, emphasizing the need for tailored, cost-effective solutions and widespread dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)