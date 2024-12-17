Parliamentary Panel Criticizes Government Over KVKs Infrastructure
A Parliamentary panel criticized the government's inadequate infrastructure and staffing level at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across India. It highlighted insufficient action in establishing new KVKs and urged increased funding for the Agriculture Extension Division to address climate challenges and improve farming technologies.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, a Parliamentary panel sharply criticized the government for failing to provide adequate infrastructure and staff for India's Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).
The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing noted the slow pace of setting up new KVKs, citing only 15 new centers established in the last five years. The report highlighted that 731 KVKs exist across the country with disparities in distribution, as 93 districts have two while 121 lack even one.
Furthermore, the committee expressed discontent with the reduced budget allocation to the Agriculture Extension Division for 2024-25. Currently, the funding stands at Rs 234.89 crore, a decrease compared to the previous year's allocation. The committee urged the government to boost support for climate-resilient farming technologies, emphasizing the need for tailored, cost-effective solutions and widespread dissemination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tommaso Foti Appointed Italy's New EU Affairs Minister Amidst Funding Challenges
Senate Showdown: Funding Drama amid Government Transition
Transforming Small-Holder Agriculture: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047
UNHCR secures record $1.5 billion in early funding for 2025
India should take pride in its banking sector; public sector banks are professionally managed, not dependent on govt funding: Sitharaman.