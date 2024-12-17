Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Champions Cultural and Sports Development at Regional Festival

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 'Jaunpur Sports and Cultural Development Festival', highlighting its role in promoting sports and culture among local youth. Dhami emphasized government efforts to preserve cultural heritage while creating opportunities for young talent. Additionally, he handed appointment letters to new recruits in the Home and Provincial Guard Force Departments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the significance of the 'Jaunpur Sports and Cultural Development Festival' held in Tehri, underlining its role in nurturing sports and cultural initiatives within the region. He expressed optimism that the festival will inspire local youth to engage more in athletics and cultural expressions, crucial for the area's holistic development.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Dhami stated, "This festival will surely spur sports and cultural development locally. It offers a vital platform for youth, benefiting the community. Our administration supports such initiatives to ensure our cultural heritage thrives across generations." CM Dhami reiterated the government's dedication to preserving the region's traditions and fostering opportunities for young athletes and artists.

Beyond the festival, CM Dhami distributed appointment letters to 45 newly selected candidates from the Home and Provincial Guard Force Departments in Dehradun. The appointees included 11 lab assistants and 34 regional youth welfare officers. Congratulating them, Dhami acknowledged their beginnings and encouraged them to undertake their duties with dedication and integrity.

Reflecting on recent achievements, Dhami reported over 19,000 government positions filled in the last three and a half years, crediting the state's anti-copying laws for the timely and transparent execution of recruitment exams.

On Monday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav, celebrating it as a crucial medium for preserving and showcasing Uttarakhand's cultural heritage. This festival, which supports small traders, artisans, and farmers, signifies the rich traditions of the state, offering a unique platform for cultural and commercial exchange. CM Dhami urged Uttarakhand residents to take pride in their cultural identity, attire, and cuisine, underscoring its global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

