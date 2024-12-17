Left Menu

Uttarakhand Extends Tax Waiver and Launches Forensic Lab Vehicles

The Uttarakhand government has extended the 100% surcharge waiver for lump sum payments of pending water and sewer dues until March 31 next year. Additionally, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced six forensic lab vehicles to enhance criminal investigation efficiencies and distributed appointment letters to newly employed officers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/X @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move relieving water and sewer consumers, the Uttarakhand government has extended the complete surcharge waiver on lump sum payments of pending water and sewer dues until March 31 next year. This initiative, initially announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami last November, aims to reduce financial stress on consumers. Numerous residents have already benefited from the scheme.

Following the Chief Minister's directives, the 100% waiver on late fees for lump sum payments has been prolonged until the end of March, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. On another note, Dhami inaugurated six forensic lab vehicles equipped with advanced technologies under the Home Department to optimize on-site criminal investigations across the state.

These forensic lab vehicles, valued at Rs 65 lakh each, boast comprehensive kits including drug, explosive, and DNA detection, alongside cybersecurity tools. Initially stationed in strategic locations like Dehradun and Haridwar, these will soon cover all districts. The federal government allocated Rs 3.92 crore for their procurement.

In Dehradun, CM Dhami also presented appointment letters to 45 newly appointed candidates. His remarks emphasized a new chapter for the appointees, encouraging them to embody dedication and integrity. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development by 2047, Dhami stressed the importance of individual contributions to this national goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

