Karnataka Assembly Passes Rs 5,317.83 Crore Supplementary Estimate

The Karnataka Assembly approved a Rs 5,317.83 crore supplementary estimate for the current fiscal year. This includes charged and voted expenditures. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah moved the bill, which will be financed through state revenue, expenditure adjustments, and possible borrowings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly has passed a supplementary estimate totalling Rs 5,317.83 crore for the ongoing fiscal year. This development occurred on Tuesday, marking an important financial move by the state government.

The estimate includes Rs 16.28 crore of charged expenditure alongside Rs 5,301.55 crore of voted expenditure. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also in charge of the finance portfolio, introduced the bill to the assembly.

The government plans to fund this sum through the state's revenue receipts. Additional funding strategies may involve reprioritisation of expenditure, expected savings, and borrowings if necessary. These estimates address supplementary grants and appropriations required within the year, as well as accounting adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

