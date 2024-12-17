India's Path to Becoming a Global Energy Transition Leader

Union Minister Jitin Prasada expressed optimism about India's capabilities to become a leading global supplier in the energy transition sector. He stressed the importance of focusing on 'Made in India' energy components to meet global demands.

Speaking at a CII energy conference, Prasada highlighted the substantial challenges posed by Covid, conflict, and climate change, which have exposed vulnerabilities in existing trade routes and green energy supply chains.

Amid a turbulent global landscape marked by supply chain bottlenecks and increased logistical costs, he called for leveraging India's strong track record in responsible policy action to create opportunities in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)