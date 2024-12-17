Left Menu

India's Path to Becoming a Global Energy Transition Leader

Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized India's potential to become a key supplier of energy transition goods. Highlighting the challenges posed by Covid, conflict, and climate change on supply chains, he underscored India's opportunity to stabilize global trade and meet energy demands with Made in India components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:11 IST
India's Path to Becoming a Global Energy Transition Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitin Prasada expressed optimism about India's capabilities to become a leading global supplier in the energy transition sector. He stressed the importance of focusing on 'Made in India' energy components to meet global demands.

Speaking at a CII energy conference, Prasada highlighted the substantial challenges posed by Covid, conflict, and climate change, which have exposed vulnerabilities in existing trade routes and green energy supply chains.

Amid a turbulent global landscape marked by supply chain bottlenecks and increased logistical costs, he called for leveraging India's strong track record in responsible policy action to create opportunities in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024