India's Path to Becoming a Global Energy Transition Leader
Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized India's potential to become a key supplier of energy transition goods. Highlighting the challenges posed by Covid, conflict, and climate change on supply chains, he underscored India's opportunity to stabilize global trade and meet energy demands with Made in India components.
Union Minister Jitin Prasada expressed optimism about India's capabilities to become a leading global supplier in the energy transition sector. He stressed the importance of focusing on 'Made in India' energy components to meet global demands.
Speaking at a CII energy conference, Prasada highlighted the substantial challenges posed by Covid, conflict, and climate change, which have exposed vulnerabilities in existing trade routes and green energy supply chains.
Amid a turbulent global landscape marked by supply chain bottlenecks and increased logistical costs, he called for leveraging India's strong track record in responsible policy action to create opportunities in the energy sector.
