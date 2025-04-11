Xi and Sanchez Unite: Strengthening Sino-EU Relations in the Face of Global Trade Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, advocating for a unified Sino-EU front against global unilateral trade policies. Xi's comments, perceived as a critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff regime, marked his first public response since the U.S. escalated trade tensions.

Highlighting the futility of trade wars, Xi emphasized the need for China and the European Union to uphold economic globalisation. Sanchez, echoing this sentiment, urged dialogue between China and the U.S. to mitigate further economic disruptions, while calling for balanced EU-China relations to address trade imbalances.

The talks yielded agreements on cooperation in science, technology, and other industries. Xi proposed collaborative efforts in new energy and high-tech manufacturing, areas where the EU could benefit from Chinese investment, underscoring a strategic partnership aimed at countering the rising global trade hostilities.

