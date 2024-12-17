Haryana's Bold Campaign: Over 41% Villages Drug-Free
Haryana Police's campaign against drugs has successfully rendered 41.66% of villages and 39.74% of wards drug-free. The initiative involves community-wide efforts, with panchayats leading the movement. Sports activities enhance youth engagement, and special police officers oversee educational and sports programs to discourage drug use.
The Haryana Police's concerted efforts against drug abuse are beginning to have a substantial impact, with 41.66 percent of villages proclaimed drug-free as of November, announced Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur.
In this noteworthy initiative, 3,084 villages and 660 wards have achieved drug-free status by November 30. The campaign has galvanized widespread community support, according to a police statement.
In Charkhi Dadri district, village panchayats have spearheaded this people's movement, not only eradicating drugs but also declaring their villages as drug-free zones publicly. This approach is being mirrored in other communities across Haryana.
