Haryana's Bold Campaign: Over 41% Villages Drug-Free

Haryana Police's campaign against drugs has successfully rendered 41.66% of villages and 39.74% of wards drug-free. The initiative involves community-wide efforts, with panchayats leading the movement. Sports activities enhance youth engagement, and special police officers oversee educational and sports programs to discourage drug use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:29 IST
The Haryana Police's concerted efforts against drug abuse are beginning to have a substantial impact, with 41.66 percent of villages proclaimed drug-free as of November, announced Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur.

In this noteworthy initiative, 3,084 villages and 660 wards have achieved drug-free status by November 30. The campaign has galvanized widespread community support, according to a police statement.

In Charkhi Dadri district, village panchayats have spearheaded this people's movement, not only eradicating drugs but also declaring their villages as drug-free zones publicly. This approach is being mirrored in other communities across Haryana.

