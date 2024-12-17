Haryana's Bold Campaign: Over 41% Villages Drug-Free

The Haryana Police's concerted efforts against drug abuse are beginning to have a substantial impact, with 41.66 percent of villages proclaimed drug-free as of November, announced Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur.

In this noteworthy initiative, 3,084 villages and 660 wards have achieved drug-free status by November 30. The campaign has galvanized widespread community support, according to a police statement.

In Charkhi Dadri district, village panchayats have spearheaded this people's movement, not only eradicating drugs but also declaring their villages as drug-free zones publicly. This approach is being mirrored in other communities across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)