Haryana Eyes Global Collaborations for Trade Fairs

The Haryana Chief Secretary, Vivek Joshi, has urged the state's Trade Fair Authority to consider organizing state-level trade fairs in partnership with foreign countries. This initiative, expected to receive support from the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to spotlight the cuisine, culture, and products of the participating nations alongside those of Haryana's local businesses.

Presiding over the 35th Governing Body Meeting of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana on Tuesday, Joshi, who also chairs the Authority, stressed the importance of bolstering local industries. He called on officials to develop a strategy for district-level trade fairs, providing a crucial platform for local artisans and traders to promote and sell their goods. Joshi also highlighted the potential of these fairs to generate awareness about central and state government schemes, ensuring the public understands their benefits.

Joshi instructed officials to present a detailed report on the financial revenue, employment opportunities, and visitor engagement generated by these trade fairs. He praised the efforts of the team, particularly congratulating them on securing a bronze medal for the state's pavilion at the recently concluded India International Trade Fair 2024, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)