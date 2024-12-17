Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Ready for Winter Session, Calls for Constructive Opposition

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived in Dharamshala on Tuesday for the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, asserting the government's preparedness and urging the opposition to focus on public-centric issues. He called for constructive dialogue over disruptive actions to benefit the state's populace.

Addressing the media, Sukhu insisted that the opposition should engage in meaningful debate rather than creating disruptions or walking out. He critiqued the opposition's past behavior of raising issues but not staying for ministerial responses, urging adherence to constitutional duties and coordination among their ranks.

Responding to a media query, the Chief Minister accused BJP MLAs of conspiring against Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur, leading to his absence from the day's all-party meeting. Sukhu highlighted that such meetings are vital for session preparation and noted the breach of norms in Thakur's non-attendance or failure to send a replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)