Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Ready for Winter Session, Calls for Constructive Opposition
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized government readiness for the winter Vidhan Sabha session in Dharamshala, urging the opposition to engage in constructive debates rather than disruptions. He addressed potential rifts within the opposition, especially concerning BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur's absence from a critical all-party meeting.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived in Dharamshala on Tuesday for the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, asserting the government's preparedness and urging the opposition to focus on public-centric issues. He called for constructive dialogue over disruptive actions to benefit the state's populace.
Addressing the media, Sukhu insisted that the opposition should engage in meaningful debate rather than creating disruptions or walking out. He critiqued the opposition's past behavior of raising issues but not staying for ministerial responses, urging adherence to constitutional duties and coordination among their ranks.
Responding to a media query, the Chief Minister accused BJP MLAs of conspiring against Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur, leading to his absence from the day's all-party meeting. Sukhu highlighted that such meetings are vital for session preparation and noted the breach of norms in Thakur's non-attendance or failure to send a replacement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Eknath Shinde's Influence and BJP's Leadership Dynamics
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Sambhal Violence and Calls for Action
Leadership Turmoil: CPI(M) Leaders Defect to BJP Amid Internal Feuds
Opposition Demand Heats Up Over Adani Allegations: A Call for Joint Parliamentary Probe
Parliament Uproar: Opposition Ends Adani Protest after Six Days