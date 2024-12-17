DOE's $15 Billion Boost: A Turning Point for California's PG&E

The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of up to $15 billion to PG&E, California's largest electric utility, on Tuesday. This financial support is targeted at climate resilience initiatives and strengthening the state's power grid amidst rising demand and environmental threats.

According to PG&E CEO Patti Poppe, investments in a resilient grid for northern and central California promise substantial returns in terms of customer safety, reliability, and economic growth. PG&E, serving approximately 16 million people, could see an expedited pace and impact from these projects with the aid of DOE's loan program.

Pending satisfaction of various conditions, this landmark loan would be allocated to several energy projects, including hydroelectric infrastructure refurbishments and expanding PG&E's energy storage capacity. With the potential to save up to $1 billion for bill payers, federal aid comes as a relief for PG&E, a company navigating risks and wildfire liabilities after emerging from bankruptcy in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)