Tension Escalates: Farmers' Hunger Strike Spurs Nationwide Protests

Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Parliament, Malwinder Singh Kang, urgently flagged the contentious situation in the Lok Sabha, pushing for a crucial debate over the ongoing hunger strike by veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Dallewal's protest, now in its 22nd relentless day, underscores the severe challenges faced by India's farmers.

Dallewal, stationed at the pivotal Khanauri Border on the Haryana-Punjab axis, demands government attention to farmers' pressing concerns. Refusing medical intervention, he urges dialogue on their demands. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Sarwan Singh Pandher revealed broader plans for escalated demonstrations. One such initiative, the 'Rail Roko Andolan', aims to halt trains statewide.

Highlighting alarming farmer distress, Pandher disclosed stark statistics: approximately 50 farmer suicides daily and significant financial losses due to missing Minimum Support Price. The situation calls for immediate government action as farmer groups threaten wider disruptions unless their grievances are adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)