Left Menu

Farmers Reject Supreme Court Panel, Demand Direct Talks with Central Government

Farmers protesting at Khanauri border have dismissed discussions with a Supreme Court-appointed committee, expressing that past efforts were fruitless and future talks would only include the central government. Citing protests across borders and ongoing hunger strikes, leaders emphasize their demand for direct governmental engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:26 IST
Farmers Reject Supreme Court Panel, Demand Direct Talks with Central Government
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, farmers protesting at the Khanauri border have unequivocally rejected any further discussions with the Supreme Court-appointed committee. Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated that the committee has consistently failed to address key issues in a timely manner. Future discussions, he emphasized, would take place solely with the central government if it is prepared to engage constructively.

Although a meeting with the committee was scheduled for today, the farmers declined to participate, citing numerous reasons, including their insistence on direct talks with the central government. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), highlighted these resistances in a letter to Justice Nawab Singh, head of the committee, emphasizing his ongoing hunger strike which has stretched into its 22nd day.

Dallewal accused the committee of insensitivity, questioning if it awaited his demise before responding. He noted the dire medical conditions and injuries among farmers at the Shambhu border, leading to the decision to abstain from committee meetings. He reaffirmed that any future discussions about their demands would now occur directly with central government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024