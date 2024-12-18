Farmers Reject Supreme Court Panel, Demand Direct Talks with Central Government
Farmers protesting at Khanauri border have dismissed discussions with a Supreme Court-appointed committee, expressing that past efforts were fruitless and future talks would only include the central government. Citing protests across borders and ongoing hunger strikes, leaders emphasize their demand for direct governmental engagement.
In a significant development, farmers protesting at the Khanauri border have unequivocally rejected any further discussions with the Supreme Court-appointed committee. Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated that the committee has consistently failed to address key issues in a timely manner. Future discussions, he emphasized, would take place solely with the central government if it is prepared to engage constructively.
Although a meeting with the committee was scheduled for today, the farmers declined to participate, citing numerous reasons, including their insistence on direct talks with the central government. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), highlighted these resistances in a letter to Justice Nawab Singh, head of the committee, emphasizing his ongoing hunger strike which has stretched into its 22nd day.
Dallewal accused the committee of insensitivity, questioning if it awaited his demise before responding. He noted the dire medical conditions and injuries among farmers at the Shambhu border, leading to the decision to abstain from committee meetings. He reaffirmed that any future discussions about their demands would now occur directly with central government officials.
