Congress Confronts Yogi Government Over 'Atrocities' in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced protests against the state government's 'atrocities', particularly against farmers and women. Despite police restrictions, Rai insisted on demonstrations near Vidhan Sabha, accusing the government of creating a 'pathetic' law and order situation. Security has been heightened in Lucknow.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move against the Yogi government's administration, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai declared that the party would stage protests, criticizing the state's deteriorating law and order. Despite police enforcement against demonstrations near Vidhan Sabha, Rai confirmed plans for Congress workers to mobilize across Lucknow in protest.
The initiative follows the party's announcement to lay siege to Vidhan Sabha coinciding with the assembly's winter session. Rai accused the government of committing atrocities against farmers and women, indicating that such actions would not be tolerated by Congress workers.
Security measures have intensified in Lucknow, with thorny barricades reminiscent of those at the Ghazipur border, now set up to deter Congress workers. Rai vowed that Congress members would proceed with the 'gherao', holding the government accountable. The state police have ensured a ban on demonstrations, citing compliance with Section 163 BNSS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Georgia in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over EU Talks Suspension
Heightened Security at Bangladesh High Commission Amid Protests
UN Rights Chief Urges Georgia to Uphold Freedoms of Expression and Assembly Amid Violent Protests
Congress Protests Stir Drama in Parliament Amid Opposition Turbulence
Protests in Assam Demand Action Against Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh