Congress Confronts Yogi Government Over 'Atrocities' in Uttar Pradesh

In a bold move against the Yogi government's administration, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai declared that the party would stage protests, criticizing the state's deteriorating law and order. Despite police enforcement against demonstrations near Vidhan Sabha, Rai confirmed plans for Congress workers to mobilize across Lucknow in protest.

The initiative follows the party's announcement to lay siege to Vidhan Sabha coinciding with the assembly's winter session. Rai accused the government of committing atrocities against farmers and women, indicating that such actions would not be tolerated by Congress workers.

Security measures have intensified in Lucknow, with thorny barricades reminiscent of those at the Ghazipur border, now set up to deter Congress workers. Rai vowed that Congress members would proceed with the 'gherao', holding the government accountable. The state police have ensured a ban on demonstrations, citing compliance with Section 163 BNSS.

