Supreme Court Weighs In on Yasin Malik Trial Transfer

The Supreme Court has requested co-accused in cases against Yasin Malik to reply to CBI's plea for trial transfer. Concerns over security were expressed, with discussions about holding trials in jail instead of physical appearances due to risks. The matter will continue on January 20, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:35 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed co-accused in two cases involving Yasin Malik to respond to a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the transfer of trials. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih granted the co-accused two weeks to file their replies.

The court scheduled the next hearing for January 20, 2025. It emphasized that all accused must be heard for any trial transfer. The Supreme Court previously suggested conducting trials in a makeshift jail courtroom for terror convict Malik, noting Ajmal Kasab's trial as precedence.

The court addressed the CBI's challenge against a Jammu court's order demanding Malik's physical presence. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that a jail court with video conferencing capabilities already exists, eliminating security risks of transporting Malik from Tihar Jail to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehta warned that Malik's presence risks potential security breaches, including the possibility of escape, abduction, or assassination. CBI appealed against an order for Malik's production in two cases: the 1989 killing of IAF personnel and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed. The Supreme Court has stayed the Jammu court's order.

A Home Ministry order under Section 268 of the Criminal Code restricts Malik's removal from jail for security reasons. Mehta earlier expressed concerns to the Home Secretary about the security threats posed by Malik's presence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

