Left Menu

Court Rebukes Tihar Jail Over Christian Michel's Inmate Conditions

The Rouse Avenue Court criticized Tihar Jail for housing Christian Michel with a troublesome inmate. Jail authorities were ordered to explain this situation as Michel raised safety concerns. The court demanded improved conditions and medical care, while Michel's defense cited legal complications affecting his extradition case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:06 IST
Court Rebukes Tihar Jail Over Christian Michel's Inmate Conditions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday with the conditions under which Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the high-profile VVIP chopper scam, is being detained at Tihar Jail. The court was particularly concerned about Michel being housed with a problematic inmate, Shahnawaz.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal summoned the Jail Superintendent, demanding a personal explanation for Michel's placement with someone facing multiple complaints of misconduct. Jail officials have been tasked with filing a comprehensive report on measures to secure Michel, who previously claimed attempts on his life through poisoning.

Christian Michel James has alleged a conspiracy to poison him in 2019 and emphasized his safety risks during court proceedings. Despite previously allowing Michel some comforts, like a fan amidst Delhi's sweltering heat, jail authorities have been slow to provide it. His defense also highlighted ongoing legal challenges related to his extradition from the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025