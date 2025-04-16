Court Rebukes Tihar Jail Over Christian Michel's Inmate Conditions

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday with the conditions under which Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the high-profile VVIP chopper scam, is being detained at Tihar Jail. The court was particularly concerned about Michel being housed with a problematic inmate, Shahnawaz.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal summoned the Jail Superintendent, demanding a personal explanation for Michel's placement with someone facing multiple complaints of misconduct. Jail officials have been tasked with filing a comprehensive report on measures to secure Michel, who previously claimed attempts on his life through poisoning.

Christian Michel James has alleged a conspiracy to poison him in 2019 and emphasized his safety risks during court proceedings. Despite previously allowing Michel some comforts, like a fan amidst Delhi's sweltering heat, jail authorities have been slow to provide it. His defense also highlighted ongoing legal challenges related to his extradition from the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)