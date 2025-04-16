Left Menu

Tihar Jail Controversy: Christian Michel's Security Concerns Amid Agustawestland Case

A Delhi court demanded answers from Tihar Jail authorities on why Christian Michel James was housed with a notorious inmate. James, linked to the Agustawestland case, cited security risks, preferring to serve his sentence in India. The court called for a jail status report by April 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:20 IST
  • India

The Delhi court has called for an explanation from Tihar Jail on why Christian Michel James, connected to the controversial Agustawestland case, was housed with a 'desperate accused' in the prison.

In his recent plea on March 7, James expressed his willingness to complete his sentence in India rather than risk being out on bail due to concerns for his personal security. In response, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal requested a detailed status report from the jail authorities by April 29.

Additionally, the court highlighted the plight faced by James, a British national extradited from Dubai, emphasizing the necessity of providing him a table fan considering the harsh 42-degree Delhi heat, which had previously been denied by the authorities despite court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

