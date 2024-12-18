Controversy Shrouds Andhra Pradesh's Massive Solar Contract with SECI

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) presented Andhra Pradesh with a substantial solar energy contract on September 15, 2021, catching the state government by surprise. Despite previously stated goals focusing on other renewable sources, the state expedited approval amidst transparency concerns.

Documents revealed the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, as a key supplier for the $490 million deal. This development coincided with U.S. prosecutors' allegations of a bribery scheme involving Andhra Pradesh officials, stirring unease about the procurement process.

Political leaders approved the contract quickly, overruling financial and energy advisories and sparking claims of fiscal burden. Adani Green confirmed delays to energy supply, with critics citing potential overpayments. A suspension decision looms as scrutiny over the contract intensifies.

