Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

The Delhi High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the bail application of Leena Paulose, involved in a Rs 200 Crore money laundering and extortion probe. Her legal team argues her three-year-plus detention without trial breaches her fundamental rights under Article 21.

Justice Anish Dayal condoned the delay in refiling Paulose's bail application, with the ED expected to issue a response before the hearing on January 22, 2025. Advocates for Paulose claim her arrest was solely due to her marriage to Sukesh Chandrasekhar and assert her innocence.

The defense highlights the prosecution's failure to establish direct involvement between Paulose and the extortion complainant. They assert her prolonged detention is a violation of her human rights, with significant personal implications linked to her right to a family life under Article 21.

