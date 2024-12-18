Spain Cracks Down on Unregulated Holiday Rentals

Spain has initiated an inquiry into a holiday apartment renting platform, accused of failing to delete thousands of illegal rental advertisements. This move is part of a broader effort to tackle housing shortages and rising prices, often attributed to platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com.

According to a Consumer Rights Ministry spokesperson, the platform was asked to remove listings without appropriate tourism-use licenses, but no action was taken. As a result, a disciplinary process began, which may lead to a fine of up to 100,000 euros or four to six times the profits gained from such activities. Minister Pablo Bustinduy emphasized the ministry's role in enforcing the law.

The major platforms, Airbnb and Booking.com, have not yet commented. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s mayor, Jaume Collboni, has imposed a complete ban on tourism rentals by 2028, which is currently being contested in court. The ministry has also started investigating agents managing multiple accounts for owners, amid similar crackdowns across Europe.

