Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Major Drug Trafficking Near Tamil Nadu

The Indian Coast Guard seized over 20 kg of marijuana off Tamil Nadu's coast, following international intelligence on drug smuggling. The operations led to the capture of four foreigners and marked a significant bust in ongoing anti-narcotics efforts in the region, highlighting effective sea-air coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:09 IST
Indian Coast Guard seizes 20 kg drugs from Tamil Nadu's Mandapam (Photo/ICG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard successfully intercepted a significant consignment of marijuana weighing over 20 kilograms on Wednesday. The bust occurred near Tamil Nadu's Mandapam area, as detailed in an official press release. This operation was triggered by reliable international intelligence, indicating potential drug trafficking activities along the region's maritime boundaries.

Utilizing an Air Cushion Vehicle, the Coast Guard discovered ten abandoned packets of marijuana on an island close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The contraband has since been handed over to the Customs Department in Rameshwaram for further investigation and action. Earlier, four foreigners aboard a boat, found approximately 46 nautical miles off the Tamil Nadu coast, were detained as part of the same operation.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer in Chennai, the operation was executed with precise sea-air coordination. Initial reports of the suspect boat came from a local fishing vessel and were communicated to an Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft. Subsequently, two Coast Guard ships apprehended the suspects on December 6, transferring custody to the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

