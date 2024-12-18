Left Menu

Siemens Gamesa Sells Power Electronics Business to ABB: Strategic Move in Energy Sector

Siemens Gamesa has agreed to sell its power electronics business to ABB, including assets in India, Spain, the US, China, and Australia. This move facilitates a strategic long-term collaboration while focusing on core business profitability and ensuring job security for around 400 transferred employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:35 IST
Siemens Gamesa Sells Power Electronics Business to ABB: Strategic Move in Energy Sector
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic move, Siemens Gamesa has announced the sale of its power electronics business to ABB, including its operational assets across India and several other countries, for an undisclosed sum. This decision is a part of Siemens Gamesa's efforts to concentrate on its core wind power business while ensuring sustained profitability.

The deal, which will see around 400 employees transition to ABB, includes transferring essential facilities in Spain and additional assets across the US, China, India, and Australia. Despite the handover, Gamesa Electric's generators business will remain with Siemens Gamesa, preserving its hold on key aspects of the energy sector.

Executive Vice President for Wind Power in Siemens Energy, Vinod Philip, emphasized the importance of this move in aligning with the company's long-term goals. The transaction, anticipated to finalize by late 2025, is contingent upon regulatory approvals and marks a promising collaboration, securing critical resources for both onshore and offshore projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024