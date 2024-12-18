Aditya Birla Housing Finance Joins Forces with NHB for Affordable Housing

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has made strides in supporting the Indian government's 'Housing for All' initiative through a collaboration with the National Housing Bank. This move is designed to provide tailored housing finance options, focusing on economically disadvantaged sections.

Offering home loans up to Rs. 25 Lakh, the partnership mainly targets families and individuals in the EWS, LIG, and MIG categories, with provided subsidies further lightening the financial load for prospective homeowners. This initiative particularly addresses the needs of small-business owners, self-employed professionals, vendors, and salaried workers in underserved areas.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., highlights the strong growth potential of India's housing market. He emphasizes the ease and affordability of their loan processes, reflecting the company's commitment to accessing affordable housing finance for millions across the nation.

