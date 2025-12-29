Controversy Brews Over Aravalli Hills Redefinition

The Supreme Court of India has faced public dissent following its redefinition of the Aravalli hills. The court has paused granting new mining leases in the region spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, pending expert reports. This move comes after environmentalists raised alarms over potential misinterpretations.

In November, the top court accepted a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change committee's recommendations on the Aravalli definition to protect what is described as the world's oldest mountain system. However, environmentalists express concern over possible detrimental effects on the region's ecology.

A high-powered expert panel will be formed to provide a comprehensive assessment and definitive guidance. The court highlights the Aravalli's ecological and socioeconomic significance, stressing the importance of resolving ambiguities to prevent regulatory gaps. The matter is set for a hearing on January 21.