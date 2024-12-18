Blaze at Udaan Bhawan Under Control: No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at Udaan Bhawan in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Tuesday, accompanied by the sound of an explosion, according to a fire officer. Vinay Kumar, the Fire Officer, confirmed the fire started in the basement's battery room, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The workplace incident at Udaan Bhawan, located near Safdarjung Enclave Airport, saw flames burst in the building's basement as workers labored on site. The blaze was swiftly reported and managed to be brought under control, preventing any significant damage.

Vinay Kumar noted that it took approximately one to two hours to completely extinguish the fire. He added that although an explosion sound was heard, the impact was minimal and there was no substantial loss. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)