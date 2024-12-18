Wall Street Optimistic Amid Fed's Rate Decision

Wall Street is poised for a positive start on Wednesday, with investor anticipation building around the Federal Reserve's final rate decision for the year. Expectations are high for a reduction in interest rates by 25 basis points, with the announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Market analysts, including Keith Buchanan from Globalt Investments, are keenly watching for signals from the Fed's economic projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell regarding the rate path in 2025. Investors are eager to discern whether the Fed will adopt a cautious approach in the coming years.

Amid strong technology performance and AI advancements, the stock market rally continues. With notable advancements in key stocks and companies like Merck signing significant deals, Wall Street remains hopeful despite inflationary pressures and changes in interest rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)