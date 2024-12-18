Left Menu

Wall Street Optimistic Amid Fed's Rate Decision

Wall Street's main indexes are set to open higher, anticipating the Federal Reserve's rate decision, with expectations of a 25 basis point cut. Investors focus on future monetary policy signals from the Fed Chair. The market eyes optimistic growth despite inflation and shifting rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:29 IST
Wall Street Optimistic Amid Fed's Rate Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is poised for a positive start on Wednesday, with investor anticipation building around the Federal Reserve's final rate decision for the year. Expectations are high for a reduction in interest rates by 25 basis points, with the announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Market analysts, including Keith Buchanan from Globalt Investments, are keenly watching for signals from the Fed's economic projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell regarding the rate path in 2025. Investors are eager to discern whether the Fed will adopt a cautious approach in the coming years.

Amid strong technology performance and AI advancements, the stock market rally continues. With notable advancements in key stocks and companies like Merck signing significant deals, Wall Street remains hopeful despite inflationary pressures and changes in interest rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024