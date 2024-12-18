Green Transition: A Double-Edged Sword for Sweden's Local Authorities

Sweden's push for a green industry transition faces severe challenges as battery-maker Northvolt seeks U.S. bankruptcy protection, endangering local economies like Skelleftea.

Local administrations are already stretched thinly by the burden of social costs and new infrastructure. They demand more aid to sustain ambitious green projects amid a predicted $104 billion investment pipeline.

Despite the central government's assurances of increased spending, regions like Lulea and Boden risk enormous debt with uncertain returns, reflecting broader national anxieties in sustaining its eco-friendly ambitions.

