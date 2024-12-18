Left Menu

Maharashtra's GST Amnesty Scheme: A Financial Lifeline

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a tax amnesty scheme aiming to recover 20% of outstanding GST dues. Expected to process 1.14 lakh applications, the scheme offers waivers on penalties and interest through March 2025, targeting Rs 54,000 crore in disputed taxes and accumulated charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:28 IST
Maharashtra's GST Amnesty Scheme: A Financial Lifeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has launched an ambitious tax amnesty scheme designed to recover 20% of outstanding state GST demands, equivalent to Rs 6,000 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar detailed these projections, emphasizing that the initiative is expected to draw in approximately 1.14 lakh applications from businesses for waivers on penalties and interest accumulated between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Introduced on November 1, the amnesty scheme aims to address a substantial Rs 54,000 crore in outstanding dues. This amount comprises Rs 27,000 crore in disputed taxes, with the remainder accruing from penalties and interest. The scheme will remain active until March 31, 2025, providing a significant opportunity for financial relief to the business community.

The state government has made efforts to engage businesses directly by sending out 80,000 letters, inviting their participation. Businesses and industries that take advantage of this scheme stand to benefit greatly, with potential savings of Rs 6,000 crore through the waiver of penalties and interest on their outstanding tax obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024