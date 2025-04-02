Ajit Pawar Urges Clean Image, Development in Beed
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged NCP workers in Beed to maintain a clean image, avoid criminal elements, and foster district development. His comments referenced past criminal cases and stressed social work over politics. He highlighted the need for mindset change and progression in Marathwada.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members in Beed to maintain cleanliness in their public image and steer clear of criminal associations.
Pawar's remarks come in light of past criminal incidents, including the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and extortion-related arrests affecting NCP affiliates.
He emphasized the region's need for development, urging a new approach to overcome stagnation and division, with an emphasis on social work over political maneuvering.
