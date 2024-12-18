Left Menu

Uttarakhand Backs 'One Nation, One Election'; UCC to Roll Out by January 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami supports 'One Nation, One Election', citing resource savings. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Uttarakhand by January 2025. The state has completed preparations, with the UCC Bill passed and received presidential assent, marking Uttarakhand as a pioneer in UCC adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:03 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, emphasizing its potential to conserve resources and reduce expenses from conducting separate elections. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing this initiative.

During a session with ANI, Dhami described the bill as a 'revolutionary decision', highlighting the disruption caused by repeated elections and the resulting enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He praised the bill for its promise to save time, energy, and resources.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, alongside the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, passed in Lok Sabha with 269 votes in favor. Dhami also announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand from January 2025. Preparations are finalized, positioning Uttarakhand as the first state to adopt UCC post-independence.

The Chief Minister, during a meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB), outlined the state's preparation underlined by the formation of an expert committee in March 2022. Led by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the committee's recommendations led to the enactment of the UCC Bill 2024 by the State Legislative Assembly. The bill secured the President's assent as of March 12, 2024, with the finalized rules underlining an imminent January 2025 implementation.

Ensuring effective execution, Dhami instructed officials to train the personnel on UCC guidelines and facilitate essential services, advocating for the use of online platforms to boost public convenience. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

