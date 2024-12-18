Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Ambitious Development Plans: Wedding Destinations and New Cities by 2026

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a policy to promote Uttarakhand as a wedding destination and plans to establish new cities by 2026. He stressed a systematic approach to align with India's development vision, incorporating public and stakeholder suggestions for various UIIDB projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:16 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the meeting (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has tasked the Tourism Department with drafting a policy to establish Uttarakhand as a premier wedding destination within four weeks. In tandem, he urged expediting nocturnal flight operations at Pantnagar and Dehradun airports, marking these directions during the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Dhami underscored the urgency of implementing the action plan for two new city developments, aiming for their inauguration by June 2026. He outlined phased development for the Ganga and Sharda Corridors, including Knowledge City at Dakpathar, to meet the state's needs over the next 25 years as part of achieving Prime Minister Modi's 2047 vision for a developed India.

The Chief Minister accentuated planning infrastructure to position Uttarakhand as a wedding hub in collaboration with hotel groups and wedding planners. Stressing the significance of the Ganga and Sharda Corridors' spiritual importance, Dhami instructed officials to ensure UIDB project objectives are realized effectively, generating tangible benefits for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

