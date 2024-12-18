Left Menu

Tragic Mumbai Boat Collision: 13 Dead in Ferry and Navy Craft Accident

A passenger ferry collided with an Indian Navy boat near Mumbai, resulting in 13 deaths and two critical injuries. Rescue operations continue, involving naval and Coast Guard resources. President Murmu and CM Fadnavis have expressed condolences, and an ex-gratia payment is announced for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:21 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic maritime incident, a passenger ferry named Neelkamal collided with an Indian Navy craft near Mumbai Harbour, claiming 13 lives and critically injuring two individuals. The accident, which took place around 3:55 pm on Wednesday, led to the ferry capsizing off the Maharashtra coast. Rescue operations are currently underway.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the accident via social media, conveying her condolences to the families affected and hoping for the swift success of the ongoing rescue efforts. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the casualties, announcing a financial aid package for the victims' families.

The mishap appears to have been caused by a malfunction during engine trials of the Navy vessel, resulting in a loss of control and subsequent collision with the ferry. Rescue missions involving the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police have deployed multiple crafts and helicopters, securing 99 survivors so far.

