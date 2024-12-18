Congress Approves Temporary Funding to Avoid Government Shutdown

In an effort to sidestep a partial government shutdown, Congress has approved a temporary spending bill that will keep federal agencies operational until March 14. The bipartisan legislation carries a multitude of provisions unrelated to spending, touching on various issues from disaster relief to healthcare.

Among the key allocations, the bill sustains current levels of funding for both military and domestic agencies, while also enhancing security measures for U.S. Supreme Court justices. Furthermore, it earmarks $100 billion for disaster relief across states affected by recent hurricanes, and provides significant support for farmers and child care in disaster-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the legislation imposes tighter regulations on pharmacy benefit managers and expands healthcare programs like Medicare for the elderly and Medicaid for the poor. In addition to these measures, the bill addresses privacy concerns by mandating disclosures on devices containing cameras and takes a stand against 'deepfake' pornography by criminalizing its publication.

