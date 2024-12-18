Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Child in Assam

A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter died when their car plunged into the Barak River in Assam. The accident occurred late Tuesday in the Raipur Joynagar area. Rescuers, including SDRF personnel and locals, recovered the bodies. The driver survived and is receiving medical care.

Locals pullinG out the ill fated vehicle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Assam's Cachar district as a young mother and her infant daughter were killed when their vehicle submerged in the Barak River, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident transpired on Tuesday night in the Raipur Joynagar area under Silchar Police Station's jurisdiction. Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, indicated that the driver, 24-year-old Rois Uddin Barbhuiya, escaped the sinking car, but sadly, his wife, Heli Begum Barbhuiya, and their one-year-old daughter did not survive the ordeal.

The recovered bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem analysis. Meanwhile, the ill-fated car has been retrieved, and the driver is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital in Silchar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

