Chief Minister Applauds Jain Teachings at Dharma Sabha in Palitana

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Adi Veer Chh'ari Palit Sangh Program-Dharma Sabha took place at Siddhachal, Palitana. The event unfolded at Jain Upashraya Neelamvihar (Kasturba Dham), where Patel honored Acharya Bhagwantshree Vijayratnachandra Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb and Acharya Bhagwantshree Udayratna Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb with a ceremonial Gurupujan.

Acknowledging the Jain spiritual teachings, the Chief Minister remarked on his inaugural visit to Shetrunjay Tirth Kshetra since assuming office. He emphasized Jainism's teachings of victory and the virtue of forgiveness, elaborating that those who seek forgiveness are termed Veer and those who forgive, Mahavir.

Patel echoed Lord Mahavir's historical emphasis on environmental conservation, specifically in water usage, and linked it to PM Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' campaign, urging water conservation. Furthermore, he called for the Jain community's commitment to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by actively supporting environmental causes. Acharya Bhagwantshree Vijayratnachandra Surishwarji highlighted Gujarat's status as a richly spiritual region.

A powerful address was delivered by Acharya Bhagwantshree Udayratna Surishwarji, as the Chief Minister engaged in rich discussions during the Dharma Sabha. The event gathered notable organizers and families, including Chh'ari Palit Sangh Organiser Adi Veer Parivar, Virbalaben Navin Chandra Parikh Parivar, and others, as per the release.

