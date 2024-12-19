Firstsource Solutions: Leading the Charge in Mortgage Process Transformation
Firstsource Solutions Limited has been recognized as a 'Leader' in mortgage business process transformation according to Avasant's 2024 RadarView. With over 25 years of mortgage expertise, the company utilizes AI, analytics, and partnerships to enhance processes, efficiency, customer experience, and industry innovation.
- Country:
- India
Firstsource Solutions Limited, a key player in business process services, has been declared a 'Leader' by Avasant in the 2024 RadarView for mortgage business process transformation.
With experience spanning over 25 years, Firstsource, through its U.S. entity Sourcepoint, showcases expertise in over 250 processes for numerous clients globally. They maximize technology like AI and analytics to streamline mortgage services.
Their advanced solutions, including the Intelligent Loan Management and Loan Evaluation System, underscore their ability to elevate efficiency and customer interaction amidst mortgage industry changes, securing their leadership status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ to Explore Public-Private Partnerships for Tree Planting on Crown Land
African and Asian Leaders at Rabat Forum Call for Partnerships to Drive Africa’s Green Industrialization
RGNAU Celebrates First Convocation and International Civil Aviation Day with Strategic Partnerships
MoSPI and NITI Aayog Lead Efforts in Bridging Data Gaps, Localizing Goals, and Boosting Progress through Strategic Partnerships
Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Bold Independence and Global Partnerships