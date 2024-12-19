Left Menu

Sinopec Forecasts China’s Energy Future Amid Global Uncertainties

Sinopec anticipates China's petroleum demands will peak by 2027, citing declining diesel and gasoline consumption. The influence of the Trump administration adds uncertainty, especially regarding U.S. sanctions impacting Iranian oil. The shift towards LNG and electric vehicles is reshaping China's energy landscape, diminishing traditional fuel needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:00 IST
Sinopec Forecasts China’s Energy Future Amid Global Uncertainties

Sinopec announced that China's petroleum consumption is projected to peak by 2027, driven by weakening diesel and gasoline demand. The state energy giant emphasized that this represents a more precise estimate compared to previous forecasts, setting peak consumption at no more than 800 million metric tons or 16 million barrels per day.

Uncertainty looms over the market due to geopolitical factors, particularly the potential impact of Donald Trump's second term on U.S. sanctions affecting Iran's significant oil exports. Wang Pei from Sinopec highlighted the critical role of U.S. policies as China, Iran's largest oil buyer, braces for potential market shifts.

China's shift towards LNG and electric vehicles is expected to further lessen traditional fuel demands, while the petrochemical sector emerges as a prominent oil consumer. Sinopec's strategies reflect broader energy sector trends and the evolving dynamics of global energy consumption and carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024