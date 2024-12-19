Left Menu

Waaree Renewable Technologies to List Shares on NSE

Waaree Renewable Technologies has received board approval to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange. The company, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, operates in various energy sectors, including solar and wind. The decision is pending regulatory approval, with shares slightly declining on Thursday.

Waaree Renewable Technologies to List Shares on NSE
In a strategic move, Waaree Renewable Technologies has announced that its board has approved plans to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This decision marks a significant step for the company, which is part of Waaree Energies.

Waaree Renewable Technologies, headquartered in Mumbai, is actively engaged in generating and trading renewable energy across multiple sectors, including solar and wind. The company targets long-term investments primarily in the commercial and industrial segments.

The listing is contingent upon regulatory approvals, according to a filing on the BSE. On the market front, Waaree's shares saw a slight decline of 0.81 percent, trading at Rs 1,398.95 each on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

