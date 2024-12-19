Waaree Renewable Technologies to List Shares on NSE

In a strategic move, Waaree Renewable Technologies has announced that its board has approved plans to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This decision marks a significant step for the company, which is part of Waaree Energies.

Waaree Renewable Technologies, headquartered in Mumbai, is actively engaged in generating and trading renewable energy across multiple sectors, including solar and wind. The company targets long-term investments primarily in the commercial and industrial segments.

The listing is contingent upon regulatory approvals, according to a filing on the BSE. On the market front, Waaree's shares saw a slight decline of 0.81 percent, trading at Rs 1,398.95 each on Thursday.

