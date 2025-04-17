Left Menu

Suzlon Lands 100.8 MW Wind Energy Deal with Sunsure Energy

Suzlon secures a 100.8 MW wind power order from Sunsure Energy in Maharashtra. This marks Sunsure's entry into wind energy, aiming to boost their sustainable energy portfolio. Suzlon will provide cutting-edge wind turbines and manage the full scope of the project, enhancing clean energy capabilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:33 IST
Suzlon Lands 100.8 MW Wind Energy Deal with Sunsure Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon has secured a significant wind energy order from Sunsure Energy, marking a pivotal development in sustainable energy initiatives within India. The 100.8 MW project, located in Maharashtra's Jath region, signifies Sunsure Energy's initial venture into the wind power sector.

As part of the deal, Suzlon will supply 48 advanced S120 wind turbine generators with Hybrid Lattice Towers, each capable of 2.1 MW. The company will oversee the entire project's execution, from equipment installation to commissioning, while also providing crucial operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

This collaboration is set to expand Sunsure Energy's renewable offerings and contribute to providing round-the-clock power solutions in Maharashtra. Executives from both companies express excitement as they aim to amplify India's transition to renewable energy, with a vision to significantly scale clean energy capacities by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025