Suzlon Lands 100.8 MW Wind Energy Deal with Sunsure Energy
Suzlon secures a 100.8 MW wind power order from Sunsure Energy in Maharashtra. This marks Sunsure's entry into wind energy, aiming to boost their sustainable energy portfolio. Suzlon will provide cutting-edge wind turbines and manage the full scope of the project, enhancing clean energy capabilities in the region.
- Country:
- India
Suzlon has secured a significant wind energy order from Sunsure Energy, marking a pivotal development in sustainable energy initiatives within India. The 100.8 MW project, located in Maharashtra's Jath region, signifies Sunsure Energy's initial venture into the wind power sector.
As part of the deal, Suzlon will supply 48 advanced S120 wind turbine generators with Hybrid Lattice Towers, each capable of 2.1 MW. The company will oversee the entire project's execution, from equipment installation to commissioning, while also providing crucial operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.
This collaboration is set to expand Sunsure Energy's renewable offerings and contribute to providing round-the-clock power solutions in Maharashtra. Executives from both companies express excitement as they aim to amplify India's transition to renewable energy, with a vision to significantly scale clean energy capacities by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brad Pitt Reprises Cliff Booth in New Fincher Project
SJVN Powers Ahead with Bikaner Solar Project Launch
Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Key Development Projects in Jorhat
Swaraj Tractors Powers Up with Punjab's Largest Solar Energy Project
Govt Moves to Boost Renewable Energy with Private Investment in Transmission Lines