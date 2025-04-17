Suzlon Lands 100.8 MW Wind Energy Deal with Sunsure Energy

Suzlon has secured a significant wind energy order from Sunsure Energy, marking a pivotal development in sustainable energy initiatives within India. The 100.8 MW project, located in Maharashtra's Jath region, signifies Sunsure Energy's initial venture into the wind power sector.

As part of the deal, Suzlon will supply 48 advanced S120 wind turbine generators with Hybrid Lattice Towers, each capable of 2.1 MW. The company will oversee the entire project's execution, from equipment installation to commissioning, while also providing crucial operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

This collaboration is set to expand Sunsure Energy's renewable offerings and contribute to providing round-the-clock power solutions in Maharashtra. Executives from both companies express excitement as they aim to amplify India's transition to renewable energy, with a vision to significantly scale clean energy capacities by 2030.

