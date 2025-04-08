Left Menu

NTPC Expands Wind Energy Capacity with New Project in Gujarat

NTPC has commissioned a 90 MW unit of the Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat, boosting its total capacity to over 80,000 MW. A new joint venture with MAHAPREIT has been formed to develop renewable energy parks across India, expanding NTPC's green initiatives.

NTPC marked a significant milestone with the commissioning of a 90 MW unit of the Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat, escalating its installed capacity beyond 80,000 MW. This addition is a pivotal part of NTPC's commitment to sustainable energy.

The BSE filing on Tuesday confirmed that the second phase of the 90 MW project, part of a larger 450 MW hybrid initiative, commenced its commercial operations at the stroke of midnight on April 9, 2025. The project's first 50 MW began operations in late 2023.

Further expanding its renewable energy footprint, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has launched a joint venture with MAHAPREIT, aiming to operate up to 10 GW of renewable energy parks across Maharashtra and other states, reinforcing NTPC's strategic shift towards green energy solutions.

