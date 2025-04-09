Daring Midnight Cable Heist at Wind Energy Firm

An audacious theft took place at the premises of Avaada Energy in Massajog village, Beed district, Maharashtra, where law enforcement has lodged an FIR against 14 unknown individuals. This incident reportedly occurred at midnight when the suspects, allegedly speaking in Hindi, infiltrated the campus and restrained the on-duty watchmen.

The intruders tied up the guards' hands and legs before escaping with cables valued at Rs 12.75 lakh. The daring operation happened in the WTG 48 section of the wind energy firm's facility, according to a complaint lodged by a company watchman.

After the robbery, the bound watchmen managed to free themselves and alert company officials. The police have registered a case and are investigating under relevant sections, though no arrests have been made yet as of Wednesday.

