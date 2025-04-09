Left Menu

Daring Midnight Cable Heist at Wind Energy Firm

14 unidentified individuals allegedly stole cables worth Rs 12.75 lakh from Avaada Energy's premises in Beed, Maharashtra. The theft occurred at midnight, with assailants tying up watchmen and leaving no arrests made yet. The incident highlights security concerns in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:51 IST
Daring Midnight Cable Heist at Wind Energy Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious theft took place at the premises of Avaada Energy in Massajog village, Beed district, Maharashtra, where law enforcement has lodged an FIR against 14 unknown individuals. This incident reportedly occurred at midnight when the suspects, allegedly speaking in Hindi, infiltrated the campus and restrained the on-duty watchmen.

The intruders tied up the guards' hands and legs before escaping with cables valued at Rs 12.75 lakh. The daring operation happened in the WTG 48 section of the wind energy firm's facility, according to a complaint lodged by a company watchman.

After the robbery, the bound watchmen managed to free themselves and alert company officials. The police have registered a case and are investigating under relevant sections, though no arrests have been made yet as of Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025