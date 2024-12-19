Empowering Women Farmers: The Gender-Inclusive Agritech Revolution

Isha Ambani Piramal, board member of Reliance Industries Ltd, advocates for a gender-inclusive approach in agricultural value chains. She asserts that political empowerment for women in India creates favorable conditions for adopting women-led agritech solutions. A recent report highlights the economic and strategic benefits of prioritizing women farmers.

The WEF report, titled 'Agritech for Women Farmers: A business case for inclusive growth', emphasizes a '5Ps' approach—Product, Price, Promotion, Place, and People—to drive the success of gender-inclusive agritech initiatives. These strategies include designing user-friendly solutions tailored to women's needs and enhancing access and affordability for women farmers.

The report also points out that women make up 43% of the global agricultural workforce and are essential to food production in developing countries. Yet, social norms and dual responsibilities challenge their full participation. The report argues that gender-inclusive solutions can unlock significant benefits and enhance brand reputation while contributing to social equity and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)