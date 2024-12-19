Left Menu

Empowering Women Farmers: The Gender-Inclusive Agritech Revolution

Isha Ambani Piramal highlights the importance of gender-inclusive agritech solutions in a new report. She believes these can significantly enhance productivity and sustainability in agricultural value chains. The report calls for strategies that tailor agritech to women's needs, emphasizing economic and strategic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Isha Ambani Piramal, board member of Reliance Industries Ltd, advocates for a gender-inclusive approach in agricultural value chains. She asserts that political empowerment for women in India creates favorable conditions for adopting women-led agritech solutions. A recent report highlights the economic and strategic benefits of prioritizing women farmers.

The WEF report, titled 'Agritech for Women Farmers: A business case for inclusive growth', emphasizes a '5Ps' approach—Product, Price, Promotion, Place, and People—to drive the success of gender-inclusive agritech initiatives. These strategies include designing user-friendly solutions tailored to women's needs and enhancing access and affordability for women farmers.

The report also points out that women make up 43% of the global agricultural workforce and are essential to food production in developing countries. Yet, social norms and dual responsibilities challenge their full participation. The report argues that gender-inclusive solutions can unlock significant benefits and enhance brand reputation while contributing to social equity and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

